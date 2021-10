Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 09:07 Hits: 8

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen's new book Renegades is based on their podcast. The book delves into conversations about race, the American dream and their stories of growing up.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049222031/in-their-book-barack-obama-and-bruce-springsteen-envision-a-more-unified-u-s