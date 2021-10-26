WHOOPEE! UN Says Greenhouse Gases Set New Record Last Year

Articles

Thanks at least in part to Trump's four years of reversing Obama policies, signaling to the rest of the world that there would be no political consequences for ignoring climate goals, greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year -- and this was despite the covid lockdown lull! A United Nations report says the world is "way off track" on capping rising temperatures. (Last week I wrote about the lobbying by various nations to downplay their part in this outcome before the upcoming climate talks in Glasgow.) Via Reuters: A report by the U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) showed carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises "far in excess" of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century. "We are way off track," he said. "We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life," he added, calling for a "dramatic increase" in commitments at the COP26 conference beginning on Sunday.

