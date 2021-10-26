Mom Complains AP Book Gave Her Son Nightmares, Twitter Reacts

Articles

Tuesday, 26 October 2021

So naturally Twitter was skeptical when a new Glenn Youngkin ad appeared about this nice Republican lawyer mom whose high school senior son was so, so traumatized by a Toni Morrison book that it gave him nightmares and he couldn't even finish the book. That mean old Terry McAuliffe refused to sign a bill that would give parents notice about sexual material in their kids' assignments. What's it like to have Terry McAuliffe block you from having a say in your child's education?This mom knows – she lived through it. Watch her powerful story. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/u8EjmMQX0n — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 25, 2021 Well! Turns out she's a book-banning Christian activist, and this trauma happened almost ten years ago. Sounds like she's never gotten over it!

