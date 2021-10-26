Republicans Really Are In Disarray, Mo Brooks Edition

Articles

Those of you who join me in thinking this investigation into January 6 is taking WAY too long, consider this: Ten months wasn't enough for Mo Brooks to get his story straight. Now that the bombshell Rolling Stone report is seriously implicating actual Republican officeholders, Congressman Mo Brooks, who HAD TIME to order body armor for the January 6 rally, is clearly unprepared for questions about his, um, involvement in the insurrection. He told the crowd about kicking ass. In front of a microphone. Wearing body armor. Now he is throwing HIS STAFF under the bus? This will NOT end well, Mo. Rep. Mo Brooks told me he had "no involvement” in planning the Jan 6 rally but said:“I don’t know if my staff did.. but if they did I’d be proud of them for helping to put together a rally lawful under the First Amendment at the ellipse to protest voter fraud & election theft." — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) October 26, 2021 I guess when it comes the "taking down names and kicking some ass," the January 6 Commission might get the last word. Get Mo Brooks UNDER OATH.

