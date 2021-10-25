Politics Podcast: What Are The Most Popular Parts Of The Democrats’ Spending Bill?

Articles

With just over a week to go before state elections in Virginia and New Jersey, recent polling shows that the races for governor are close in both states. Each election will be a test for the national political environment, especially as Democrats in Congress try to finalize their multi-trillion-dollar economic and social-programs bill.

On this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the gubernatorial races and how Americans feel about the potential provisions in the Democrats’ big bill. They also talk about the major sticking points among Democrats as the bill is put together, the ways to poll Americans on these policies and which provisions are most likely to survive the cut.

