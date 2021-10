Articles

There are actually two sides to the Great Resignation. One side are workers who are sick and tired of being treated like crap. The other side are those WTABs who are upset because they want to be COVID spreading machines instead of responsible adults. As usual, Trae Crowder hashes out the difference between the two precisely.

