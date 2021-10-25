Neil Cavuto Praises Fox News's Vaccine Mandate On-air

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

After battling Covid-19, Fox News host Neil Cavuto returned to the airwaves on Sunday, where he spoke in favor of vaccine mandates. "I know it's going to get me in trouble," Cavuto told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. "I hear from a lot of people. I've gotten a lot of nasty emails. The same ones: you're a never-Trumper, you're this, we don't trust you, we don't believe a word you're saying. And that's just coming from my family." "But having said that, I just want to stress here this is not really about me," he continued. "It's not about people's political positions on this. I get that. No one likes to be ordered to get a vaccine. But I can tell you right now, those who have been vaccinated are in a far better position right now to survive this and even handle cases where they come down with this. The numbers prove it." Cavuto went on to recommend that other organizations adopt the type of vaccine mandate that is in place at Fox News. "Maybe there's a call for a protocol much like the one that Fox has where you sort of share your vaccine status," he explained. "If you choose not to get vaccinated, you get regular testings so that you are not a threat to spread this to the workforce." The Fox News host also addressed people who oppose vaccine mandates. "I get that," he remarked. "I want to stress that I appreciate that. Look, I have a problem with people telling me what to do. Back in college, I had a problem with bouncers. That's a separate story."

