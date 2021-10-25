The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jan. 6th Planners: Paul Gosar Dangled White House Pardon

Category: World Politics

Well, this was a Sunday night surprise! Two sources who are communicating with House investigators made a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including the promise of a “blanket pardon” from Trump. As the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack heats up, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/Jan-6th-planners-paul-gosar

