Joe Scarborough Places Steve Bannon At Center Of Jan 6th

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 13:16 Hits: 2

Morning Joe regulars were talking about how Mike Pence was looking for a rationale to invalidate the electoral college vote, but couldn't find one. "Well, he exhausted all possibilities. That made all the difference in the world because the former vice president who he had known and look up to -- there is nothing you can do, you have one option and that one option is to go ahead and certify the votes," Joe Scarborough said. "You don't have the power. You do not have it. This is after Mike Pence made that fateful decision and following the constitution of the United States of America. It set the Willard war room ablaze. They were angry trying to figure out what they could do and therein lies the importance of Steve Bannon and the reason why Steve Bannon is ignoring a subpoena and defying a congressional subpoena. "He's at the center and it looks like he's at the center of this riot. He predicts the riot. He plans the riot and he's planning the riot with Rudy Giuliani and everybody else around him. Let's just get this straight. A little bit of silence here. What he's planning to do, what's Donald Trump planning to do? They're planning to overthrow the United States government by overturning a peaceful election for the first time in the history of the United States of America. That's what Steve Bannon and Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani were in the middle of."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/joe-scarborough-steve-bannon-center-riot