Dummy Josh Mandel Doesn't Believe In Church-State Separation

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

Josh Mandel has one goal these days. He's got to make sure he's a bigger right-wing A-hole than JD Vance. Otherwise, he won't win the Republican primary for US Senate in Ohio. Imagine if THAT was your life goal. So Josh Mandel's debate performance goes like this: “There’s no such thing as separation of church and state.” “We should be instilling faith in the classroom, in the workplace, and everywhere in society.” The Founding Fathers, who put both the free exercise clause and the establishment clause in the FIRST amendment to the Constitution, would be surprised to hear it, Josh! This just simply isn’t true at all pic.twitter.com/CyvVfkbBsf — Chris  (@909__chris) October 25, 2021 In case Josh hasn't read this yet... pic.twitter.com/TykngyUU2Q — Michael Lastoria (@__lastoria) October 25, 2021

