Blunt Tries Spinning Voting Rights Bill That GOP Filibustered As A Compromise Manchin Didn’t Fully Support

Category: World Politics

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Sunday attempted to paint Democrats’ Freedom to Vote Act — which is the latest version of the For the People Act that was modified to get pro-filibuster Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on board, but garnered no bipartisan support last week — as a bill that the centrist senator wasn’t fully supportive of in the first place, despite the centrist senator working with other key Senate Democrats on it.

