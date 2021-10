Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 09:10 Hits: 9

The U.S. delivered the 200 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, part of a 1.1 billion dose pledge. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the State Department's Gayle Smith, who is leading the effort.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/25/1048918694/biden-balances-vaccinating-americans-and-donating-vaccines-globally