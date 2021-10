Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 09:10 Hits: 7

Leaked documents from inside Facebook show the social network was caught flat-footed by the "Stop the Steal" movement, which culminated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/25/1048918715/how-stop-the-steal-movement-outwitted-facebook-ahead-of-the-jan-6-riot