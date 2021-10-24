Anti-vaxxer Of The Day: Stan Wilson

Articles

Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021

A couple of days ago Sorryantivaxxer.com did a story about Stan Wilson who died last month from COVID. Both Stan and his wife filled their Facebook pages with pretty strident anti-vax material (some of which you can see in the video above), despite having lost friends, co-workers and family from COVID, including Stan's own mother, Norma, (It's believed that Stan contracted the virus from her and that neither of them was vaccinated, of course.) Oh, and Stan was also an EMT, and as such in high risk of contracting COVID just from the nature of his work. None of those facts seemed to register with Stan or his wife though, as she's continued posting anti-vax material, even after her husband's death, arguing that the hospital was negligent for not providing ivermectin or other quack remedies to her already deathly-ill husband. She also posted to Facebook saying, "Neither of us were vaccinated by choice. Stan was ridiculed for it and stood by his conviction. Wonder if his treatment has been different if he had taken it? I will not." So it goes. Source: Sorryantivaxxer.com

