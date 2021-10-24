Jake Tapper Finally Notices The Cruelty Is The Point With Republicans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021

CNN's Jake Tapper called out Lauren Boebert and J.D. Vance for their horrid, cruel remarks following the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, and better late than never, finally noticed that the cruelty is the point with Republicans. We've been talking about that for some time over in the liberal blogosphere, and Chris Hayes whacked them for the same thing earlier this week. It's nice to see our corporate media finally acknowledge the obvious, but let's not pretend it's something new. Here's Tapper's comments this morning via CNN: TAPPER: This week on the set of a film in New Mexico, actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounded the director, Joel Souza. A horrific and tragic incident. We will ultimately learn what went so wrong and accountability, of course, is essential. But before we can even get to that, there is the tragedy of this moment. Halyna Hutchins was 42, from Ukraine, a rising star in her field. The wife of Matthew Hutchins, the mother of a boy Andros Hutchins. Heartbreaking for normal people. But there's something about our politics right now that is driving people away from our shared humanity.

