Obama Blasts Youngkin For 'Cultivating Support' From Insurrectionists

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

President Barack Obama blasted Republican nominee for governor, Glenn Youngkin, for refusing to rebuke the extremists who held a rally for him, where they pledged allegiance to a flag that was used during the insurrection on January 6th. Speaking at a rally for Terry Mcauliffe, Pres. Obama laid into Youngkin for acting like he's not a wealthy business owner. "You do notice whenever a wealthy person runs for office, they always want to show you what a regular guy they are," Obama said. "That's okay," he said. And then he lowered the boom. "But when your supporters hold a rally, where they pledge allegiance to a flag that was flown at the insurrection at the [US] Capitol on January 6th, the biggest threat to our democracy in my lifetime, when you don't separate yourselves from them, when you don't think that's a problem, well you know what? That's a problem," he said to loud audience agreement. "You can’t run ads telling me you’re a regular old hoops-playing, dish-washing, fleece-wearing guy, but quietly cultivate support from those who seek to tear down our democracy, " Obama explained. "Either he actually believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob, or, he doesn't believe it, but he's willing to go along with it, to say or do anything get elected. And maybe that's worse."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/obama-blasts-youngkin