Biden Breaks Stalemate As New Hope Emerges For Transformational Agenda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:41 Hits: 6

After weeks of watching what appeared to be a host of transformative policies withering on the vine, progressives have real reason for optimism. The roughly $2 trillion bill that has taken shape this week isn't everything progressives hoped for, but it would still make historic investments in health care, child and elder care, early childhood education, and combating climate change. By all accounts, President Joe Biden deserves a lot of credit for helping to break the logjam. On Tuesday, Biden held a marathon string of meetings, beginning with separate sessions with Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, followed by a group of House progressives, and bookended by a joint session with House and Senate moderates. Following the meetings, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who has been a rock as leader of the Progressive Caucus, told The Hill that she and her colleagues were "even more optimistic" about reaching an agreement on the package. Moderate Sen. Jon Tester of Montana even went so far as to correct himself for having expressed frustration at the slow pace of movement."I think we're making really good progress, better progress than I thought we were making,” Tester said after the moderates’ meeting.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/biden-agenda-manchin-sinema