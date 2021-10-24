Fox Hosts Rage After University Discusses 'Right-hand Privilege'

Articles

Fox News hosts lashed out at the public education system on Sunday because a lecture at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill discussed "right-hand privilege." A segment on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends called out the lecture on inclusion after a photo was shared on Instagram. The photo highlighted some of the benefits of so-called right-handed privilege. This appeared to outrage Fox News hosts Lawrence Jones, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth. "You're looking at the most privileged couch in America," Hegseth said, noting that the three hosts are right-handed. "You guys are so privileged, it's not even funny. You don't even know it." "So you see that the solution to people believing that white people having more advantage is a reverse racism," Campos-Duffy opined. "So what should happen to those of us who are right-handed who have enjoyed for decades, you know, this kind of advantage over our left-handed minorities." The hosts went on to argue that public schools should be defunded because of the lecture on right-handed privilege.

