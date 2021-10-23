The Free-Floating Cruelty Is JD Vance's Point

Articles

Yesterday, in what appears to have been a horrible accident, Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a low-budget film in New Mexico; he also wounded the director. Workers on the set had multiple complaints about the film shoot, including objections to the handling of guns on the set. But to one of the top candidates for U.S. Senate in Ohio, it was all a big joke, addressed to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter. I posted a screenshot instead of embedding the original tweet because it seems conceivable that Vance might have enough common decency to eventually feel bad after making a sick joke about an incident in which an innocent person was killed. So far, however, the tweet is still up, and Vance's recent social media posts and public statements suggests that he might never feel ashamed of this tweet.

