Minn. State Senator Pushes Donations For Capitol Rioters: 'A Good Family'

Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021

Sen. Mark Koran called the charges against the four men, all from a small town in his district, "very serious and some which seem to be just to punish opposing views. All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an overbearing Dept of Justice." Koran also put a link to a fundraising page from his Facebook account, a fundraising page with a goal of $50,000. So far, just $200 has been raised. Source: Minnesota Star Tribune A Minnesota state senator is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindström, Minn., family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican whose district includes the small town 40 miles northeast of the Twin Cities, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site launched by a member of the Westbury family — four members of which are now among the eight Minnesotans to be charged so far with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/minn-state-senator-encourages-donations