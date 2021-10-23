Gohmert Whines Gitmo Prisoners Are Treated Better Than Insurrectionists

Articles

Saturday, 23 October 2021

Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert lied that people arrested for attacking the US Capitol on January 6th are being treated worse than prisoners at Guantanamo Bay. On the House floor today, Rep. Gohmert said, "Folks being held in pretrial confinement are being punished —although that's unconstitutional... that they're not treated nearly as well as bloodthirsty murderers that are being held in Guantánamo Bay." Anyone who watched the videos from the January 6th insurrection, a riot that left Capitol police officers dead and the building ransacked, would immediately see them a bloodthirsty. The violent traitors were hunting Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and any Senators or Congresspeople they could find. They weren't going to play nice if they caught them, either. "It is rather tragic American citizen are being treated so much worse than individuals that want to destroy America," Gohmert lamented. What's rather tragic is that there are Republicans in Congress defending those treasonous ingrates who wanted to overthrow a free and fair election. I'm surprised Louie didn't blame George Soros for the assault on our democracy.

