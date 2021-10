Articles

To the dismay of a large swath of Senate Democrats, they may only manage to extend the enhanced child tax credit another year in the reconciliation bill. Many are still fighting that possibility in favor of a longer run.

Meanwhile, quietly, they’re pushing to install a safety net in case those efforts fail.

