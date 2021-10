Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 01:50 Hits: 6

Internal Facebook documents show how the pro-Trump Stop the Steal movement proliferated on the world's biggest social network between the presidential election and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/22/1048543513/facebook-groups-jan-6-insurrection