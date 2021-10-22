Psaki Assures Doocy That Vaccine Mandates Won't Kill Christmas

Articles

Peter Doocy wants to know why the Biden administration hates Christmas. At least, he implied as much when he presented a union rep's opinion as the framework for imposing a false choice on Jen Psaki. "The leader of a union representing Fed Ex, UPS, and DHL is saying that supply chain problems are going to get worse with labor shortages right before the holidays unless the president postpones the requirement to get vaccinated by December 8th. What is more important to this president? The vaccine mandates, or fixing the supply chain as fast as possible?" Why are those two things mutually exclusive? What makes that union leader the definitive authority on members quitting? Apart from police officers in Seattle, we aren't really seeing these threats to quit from employees come to pass. Finally, why can't vaccine mandates help fix the supply chain problem, rather than exacerbate it? This was the approach Psaki took. "Well, first, I would say that that is not actually what we've seen at companies that have implemented these vaccine requirements, that are even not part of federal law, yet," Psaki began, before Doocy tried to interrupt (because why is a lady allowed to finish her sentence, amirite?) But Psaki maintained control, as usual, reassuring the fragile Doocy that he would get his turn back. "Let me just finish. I'm gonna let you talk, don't worry about it! I'm gonna let you talk, okay?" she soothed him.

