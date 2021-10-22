MAGA Turns Virginia's Governor Race Into A '1776 Moment'

Articles

A former Fairfax County School Board member who lost reelection in 2019 is claiming that protecting kids from critical race theory is their "1776 moment." I kid you not. Republican activists are using their children as political tools. They are shameless. Elizabeth Schultz' bio says she's a prior Senior Fellow for Parents Defending Education, the astroturf wingnut lunatic fringe organization lying that kids are being taught to hate America. Blue Virginia reported on Schultz in 2019: "We broke the story of Fairfax County School Board member Elizabeth Schultz’s bizarre tirade to the “Prince William & Manassas Family Alliance” about how she’s supposedly been “bullied mercilessly” on the School Board (in fact, she’s the bully); something about the Holocaust and “both sides” being presented (HUH?), as well as something or other about a Muslim kid in biology class…wuuuut?" Read the rest of the article. She is a psycho. Schultz, (please no Hogan's Heroes puns) appeared on Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice platform to claim there is already a revolution underway. "I'm taking this as a 1776 moment -- the war is already on!" Schultz said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/virgina-school-board-tea-party-20