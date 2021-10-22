Liz Cheney Calls Out Wingnut Rep. Jim Banks For Lying Letters

Articles

GOP Rep. Jim Banks whined on the House floor yesterday about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting his nomination by Kevin McCarthy to serve on the House Jan. 6th committee. Wahh! Wahh! But the wingnutty Banks sent a letter to at least one government agency claiming that he was the ranking member of the committee. Via CNN: Fellow Republican Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the committee, called Banks out for his actions on the House floor as the House began debate on the criminal contempt referral of Steve Bannon, a Trump ally, for evading a subpoena. "He noted that the Speaker had determined that he wouldn't be on the committee" Cheney said. "So I would like to introduce for the record a number of letters the gentleman of Indiana has been sending to federal agencies." According to a letter provided to CNN, Banks wrote to the Department of the Interior on September 16 asking to be provided with any information the department turns over to the House committee. "I ask that you provide me any information that is submitted to the Select Committee. Additionally, please include me on any update or briefing that you provide," Banks wrote. Huh. Like a crazy stalker ex-boyfriend, Jimbo has convinced himself that somehow the Jan. 6th committee really wants him back, they just don't know it yet!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/liz-cheney-calls-out-wingnut-rep-jim-banks