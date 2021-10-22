Liberal Who Collected Election Fraud 'Bounty' Laughs With Rachel

Articles

Published on Friday, 22 October 2021

Yesterday we brought you the story of Eric Frank, the unlikely recipient of a $25,000 check from Texas' Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for a collected "bounty" for proven election fraud. Last night he appeared on Rachel Maddow's show and explained how it all came about. "I think it kind of blew up in their face a little bit," deadpanned Eric Frank, No kidding. Rachel Maddow could barely keep from giggling. Source: Mediaite On Thursday night, Rachel Maddow hosted a 2020 election poll worker named Eric Frank who busted a Republican voter for voting twice, once for himself and once for his son. The voter was convicted of election fraud and as a result, Frank collected a payout of $25,000 from Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Frank explained how it happened: One of the first voters that morning came in, Ralph Thurman. And he had first asked–he put his ID out. And the one poll worker said, “We don’t need to see your ID because you voted here for many years.” And he then–basically he said, “Well, couldn’t I come back and vote for my son?” And at that point I said, “No, you couldn’t do that, that’s illegal.” And he then responded by saying, “Well, how would you know?” And I kind of just left it at that, and he went on his way and voted.

