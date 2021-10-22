Marge Taylor Has Meltdown During Bannon Contempt Vote

Articles

Friday, 22 October 2021

Marge Taylor is really getting tiresome with her almost daily nonsense. But the meltdown she had on the floor of Congress during the contempt hearing had a little different flavor. She was marching around the floor of the chamber, sans masque of course, flailing her arms and yelling at Reps Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin. She was rather upset about the hearing and tried to pull attention away from the whole insurrection by trying to claim that the American people didn't really care about the treason that happened that day and through the investigation. She kept asking why they weren't investigating the BLM protests. Cheney called her a joke and mentioned Taylor's Jewish space laser beflore she turned her back on her, dismissing her. You can't blame her. You can't argue with a crazy mind. But Raskin was up for the game and gave better than he got from Taylor: Raskin supplied more details after the fact, stating that Greene was asking him to investigate the violence surrounding Black Lives Matter protests. "What she said to me was, 'When are you going to do your investigation of the violence surrounding Black Lives Matter?' And I said, 'Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters? I'm sure there will be an opportunity for us to get to that,'" Raskin said. "And then, you know, it degenerated it from there as you can imagine."

