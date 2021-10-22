Only Nine Republicans Voted To Hold Bannon In Contempt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:35

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, the former top political advisor to President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt over his refusal to submit to a subpoena issued by the congressional panel investigating the MAGA insurrection that took place on January 6, 2021. The final vote was 229 to 202, with just 9 Republicans joining with nearly every Democrat in favor of the resolution to recommend the Justice Department for prosecution. See the full roll call here. According to the Associated Press: The House vote sends the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, where it will now be up to prosecutors in that office to decide whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. The partisan split over Bannon’s subpoena—and over the committee’s investigation in general—is emblematic of the raw tensions that still grip Congress nine months after the Capitol attack. Democrats have vowed to comprehensively probe the assault in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters battered their way past police, injured dozens of officers and interrupted the electoral count certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/only-nine-republicans-voted-hold-bannon