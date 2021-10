Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

Among the attendees are people who also spread misinformation about 2020 presidential election and other conspiracy theories.

(Image credit: Andrew Woodley/Education Images/Universal Image)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/22/1048162253/while-covid-still-rages-anti-vaccine-activists-will-gather-for-a-big-conference