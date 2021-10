Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 11:22 Hits: 2

President Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pa., to promote the size and scope of his legislative agenda — saying his policies would create good paying jobs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/21/1047891580/president-biden-traveled-to-pennsylvania-to-tout-his-domestic-agenda