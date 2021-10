Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:45 Hits: 7

Jackson is the state capital, but it wrestles with poverty, infrastructural problems, including water issues, and a conservative state government.

(Image credit: Stephan Bisaha)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/21/1030272290/jackson-miss-lives-in-a-world-of-high-poverty-and-higher-expectations