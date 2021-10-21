Washington State Rep Locked Out Because Of Failure To Get Vaccinated

Articles

You might remember this doofus from earlier this year, wearing the Yellow Star of David to equate the Holocaust with vaccine mandates. Well, apparently he craves attention because he posted this video to Facebook saying "All WA House members who do not provide COVID shot papers have been locked out of Capitol campus buildings in Olympia. We are being prevented from doing the people's business--from representing our constituents--because of an "interim policy" that most of us never voted on." Gov. Jay Inslee brought in a statewide vaccine mandate for all public employees that began October 18. Walsh should consider himself lucky though. Others, like Washington State's football coach were not so fortunate. He was fired. [Insert world's tiniest violin here.] Source: Raw Story On Wednesday, Republican Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh posted a video of himself complaining that he has been locked out of the state Capitol complex — because he has not followed rules about presenting proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

