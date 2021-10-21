Is Ironically Named Trump Media Company Just Another Grift?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 12:52 Hits: 4

So yesterday Trump announces his new social media site, called Truth Social. (Which right there, is some real truth in advertising, amirite?) And this being Trump, it smells like just another short-term money-making grift for the "billionaire" who's drowning in the costs of his many, many lawsuits and criminal investigations. Via Gizmodo: The business that’s launching Truth Social is called the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which has a business address listed as Mar-a-Lago but isn’t registered yet with the state of Florida, as far as Gizmodo can tell. TMTG is valued at $1.7 billion according to a very real figure tweeted by spokesperson Liz Harrington—something that surely wasn’t pulled out of the former president’s ass. TMTG will be merging with a shell company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. for the sole purpose of getting listed on a stock exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal. That way, Trump Media and Technology Group gets to go public by piggybacking on a different company and Trump’s “media and technology” company gets to avoid a ton of regulatory hurdles that exist to keep companies somewhat transparent under the theory that investors are less likely to get screwed. The Wall Street Journal explains it here:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/ironically-named-trump-media-company-just