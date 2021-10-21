The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nations Lobby To Rewrite Climate Report: 'Who, Us?'

Oops! As we lead up to the COP26 climate summit (the same one Joe Biden wants to impress), someone leaked a huge cache of documents to Greenpeace UK, who shared them with the BBC. Short version: Countries are trying to change a scientific report on how to tackle climate change. Among those countries who want their fossil fuels include Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia. It's like the report was one big burn book and all those mean girls are talking about them behind their backs! Also, some wealthy nations (wink, wink *Switzerland*) are bitching about having to cough up to help poorer states move to greener technologies THAT WILL KEEP ALL OF US FROM DYING IN A GIANT WALL OF FLAME. Oh, I'm sorry, am I overreacting? The leak reveals countries pushing back on UN recommendations for action and comes just days before they will be asked at the summit to make significant commitments to slow down climate change and keep global warming to 1.5 degrees. The leaked documents consist of more than 32,000 submissions made by governments, companies and other interested parties to the team of scientists compiling a UN report designed to bring together the best scientific evidence on how to tackle climate change. I know you will be shocked that the same regime that literally chopped up a Washington Post journalist and threw him away is throwing their weight around:

