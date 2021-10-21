One Day Later Fake Accounts On Trump's 'Pravda' Are Hilarious

Articles

Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Aw, Trump's "Truth Social" is having problems and it's only one day old! Tengrain noted he successfully signed up for the username "Wilma Ballsdrop" at YabbaDabba @ doo.com. Apparently the social media site about to give "big tech" a run for its money isn't filtering non-existent email addresses? Oh noes. I just successfully registered at Trump's new social media site under the name Harry P'Ness with the email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . So the site is totally ready for prime time and not a clusterfuck at all.Try it yourself!https://t.co/a3Urfx8fz6 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) October 21, 2021 Also allegedly real email addresses? Just registered Drew P. Wiener This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. — Matt Stehman (@MattStehman) October 21, 2021

