Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 19:36 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked Democrats from advancing a revised bill to overhaul federal elections, marking the latest blow to hopes of getting voting legislation to President Biden.The Senate voted 49-51 to end debate on whether to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/577615-gop-blocks-senate-democrats-revised-elections-bill