Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that he will force a vote on legislation to strengthen and expand the Voting Rights Act as soon as next week. The bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, is named...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/577643-senate-will-vote-on-john-lewis-voting-bill-as-soon-as-next-week