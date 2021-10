Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 20:25 Hits: 7

Two key Biden administration ambassador nominees, Rahm Emanuel and Nicholas Burns, face the Senate to answer questions about U.S. policy in Asia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/20/1047735149/rahm-emanuel-addresses-handling-of-chicago-police-shooting-during-ambassador-hea