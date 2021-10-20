Manchin Discovers There Are NOT Ten Good Republicans

Articles

UPDATE: Senate Republicans did block Manchin's compromise bill. It's almost like they're trying to force him into supporting filibuster reform. ----- With Senate Republicans expected to block a compromise voting rights bill backed by the chamber's full Democratic caucus on Wednesday, progressives are ramping up calls to finally kill the filibuster to protect American democracy and advance Democrats' other top priorities. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved Monday to set up a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act, which Democrats unveiled last month after the GOP repeatedly blocked the bolder For the People Act. Since then, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who opposes ending the filibuster, has been trying to convince at least 10 Republicans to support the newer bill, legislation he helped craft and which includes provisions to boost ballot access as well as campaign finance and redistricting reforms.

