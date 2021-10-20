The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Manchin Yells B-U-L-L-S-H-I-T About Reports He's Switching Parties

David Corn over at Mother Jonesreports that Senator Joe Manchin was going to leave the Democratic Party if they didn't kowtow to his demands on the infrastructure package. According to Corn, the plan was to first step down from committee leadership to give Democrats a chance to bend the knee before he left entirely. From beginning to end, it smells like someone stirring a pot. Like this paragraph: Manchin told associates that he was prepared to initiate his exit plan earlier this week and had mentioned the possibility to Biden. But he was encouraged by the conversations with Sanders and top Democrats that occurred at the start of the week and did not yet see a reason to take this step. Still, he has informed associates that because he is so out of sync with the Democratic Party, he believes it is likely he will leave the party by November 2022. That sounds like Republicans dreaming Republican dreams. When confronted by Manu Raju and other reporters asking for a comment, Manchin did not mince his words and angrily refuted the story. “I can’t control rumors and it’s bullshit, bullshit spelled with a B, U, L, L, capital ‘B’”

