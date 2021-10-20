Jamie Raskin Stuffs Matt Gaetz Into A Locker

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 23:39 Hits: 8

Rep. Jamie Raskin has elevated expressing disgust to an art form, and we have Matt Gaetz to thank for it. Raskin has always had a tiger-like killer instinct ready to pounce out from behind that polite, brainy, calm, genuinely neighborly demeanor. All Matt Gaetz has to do is exist to bring it out in most of us, but no one delivers in quite so entertaining a way as Mr. Raskin. Arguing that all of Trump's lawsuits attempting to overturn 2020's election have failed for good reason, Raskin — a constitutional law professor — had the legal and intellectual advantage over the Florida alleged sex trafficker Gaetz. "No court has said fraud existed, so there's no remedy, because there's no violation, Mr. Gaetz," said Rep. Raskin, his voice dripping with well-deserved condescension as he drew out and elongated the "Mr. Gaetz." He repeated, perhaps because he knows he's dealing with a stunted intellect in Gaetz, "There's no violation. There's no fraud." Gaetz whined, "How can they decide there's no fraud if they didn't take up the question and review the facts on jurisdiction or remedy?" Raskin had had enough. "Okay. You know what? That might work on Steve Bannon's podcast, but that's not gonna work in the Rules Committee in the United States House of Representatives," he informed Gaetz, who had clearly been hoping for a Fox or Newsmax moment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/matt-gaetz-jamie-raskin-insurrection