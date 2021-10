Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 21:30 Hits: 0

North Carolina is a swing state with a Senate seat coming open. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump made an early endorsement, seeming to set the positioning for the GOP hopefuls.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/19/1047400929/former-president-trump-shapes-north-carolinas-senate-election-with-early-endorse