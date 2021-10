Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:08 Hits: 1

The White House says the U.S. has enough doses for the country's 28 million kids age 5 to 11 and has laid out a plan to get them inoculated as soon as the vaccine is authorized for the age group.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

