Kudlow Gives Manchin And Sinema His Seal Of Approval

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:17 Hits: 3

The stupidest man ever to be an economic advisor to any presidential administration heaped loads of admiration on Senators Manchin and Sinema on Fox News Tuesday. On America's Newsroom, Kudlow (who claimed COVID was gone back in March of 2020) was asked about the fate of the Build Back Better agenda. He said he thought it would've been rammed through by now, but now maybe not. Kudlow waxed poetic: "Manchin and Sinema are doing a good job. I kinda like those two." "Manchin doesn't want to spend and Sinema doesn't want to tax so they make a lovely couple," Kudlow chirped. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! How disgusting to have a Republican MAGA douchebag like Kudlow, who said COVID was "relatively contained" before Trump was forced to admit we had a pandemic on our hands, holding court on your behalf. [clmediameta nid=157205] Praising two Democratic Senators for bucking their own party, president and millions of Americans who voted for a progressive agenda targeted at the working class is outrageous.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/kudlow-gives-manchin-and-sinema-his-seal