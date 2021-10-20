Hollywood Strike Averted - For Now

Articles

Hollywood won’t be largely shut down by a strike of 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers that had been slated to start Monday, after International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union representing those workers, announced a tentative deal with the major studios over the weekend. But the workers still have to ratify the deal once it’s finalized, and many are voicing discontent about what’s in it. That echoes the process leading up to the ongoing strike of 10,000 John Deere workers: Their union leadership presented them with a tentative deal and the workers voted it down. In the past, bosses and the media have often liked to suggest that union leaders are demanding too much, out of step with their members. Now it’s clear that in many cases, leadership is out of step with members—but by being willing to accept less, not demanding more. The deal, as described by IATSE, would guarantee workers 10-hour rest periods each day, 54-hour weekend breaks, “improved wages and working conditions for streaming,” retroactive 3% annual raises, and increased penalties to be paid when workers are forced to miss meal breaks.

