Liz Cheney: Evidence Indicates Trump Was Involved In Jan. 6th

Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021

CNN's New Day looked at Liz Cheney's statements from yesterday's hearing, indicating evidence that Trump and Bannon helped plan the Jan. 6th insurrection. (Duh.) "The House committee voted unanimously for charging Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. More than that, Republican Liz Cheney, in the strongest terms she has used yet, raised the possibility that Bannon and Trump were in on planning January 6th. As for Bannon, she said the committee has uncovered evidence," John Berman said. Based on the committee's investigation, it appears there Bannon had substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans. Mr. Bannon's and Mr. Trump's privilege arguments do, however, appear to reveal one thing. They suggest President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th and this committee will get to the bottom of that. "As for Steve Bannon, you may recall he said this the day before the Capitol riot."

