Jim Jordan Mocks Himself In A Tweet

Rep. Jim Jordan fully embraces the MAGA cult of anti-vaxers, but instead of "owning the libs" he owned his moronic self with a tweet about what's "contagious." Lying about most of the participants he claims have joined him, Jordan tweeted this: Kyrie IrvingSouthwest Airlines pilotsChicago police union Parents at school board meetingsDelta Airlines Dan Bongino In-N-Out Freedom is contagious. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2021 It's not odd that Jordan omitted US Airlines from his tweet and how almost all 67,000 of their employees are fully vaccinated. It's an inconvenient fact for his death cult. Dan Bongino is a symbol of all that's wrong in America while Irving's PR team must have decided this was his only play. Kyrie is still getting 18 million dollars for sitting out. What's actually been contagious is COVID19. Our nation's death total has reached 728,000 Americans, who are not free and contagious, but are dead.

