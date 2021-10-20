Dan Bongino Urges Cumulus To Fire Him Over Vaccine Mandate

Articles

Presumably, Bongino's contract with Cumulus would make it too costly for him to unilaterally terminate it. Or maybe snowflake Bongino wants Cumulus to do the deed so he can sue afterward! Meanwhile, Bongino is holding himself up as a lover of liberty which, for him, means the right to spread killer germs to whomever anyone pleases either at work or anywhere else. Yet Bongino, who has Hodgkins’ lymphoma, has been vaccinated, The Washington Post notes. Media Matters caught Bongino's October 18 on-air rant, which also streamed on Fox Nation. That was the same day Gen. Colin Powell became a poster child for the need for wider use of vaccinations and face-masks. Yet Bongino suggested Cumulus had only adopted its mandate to please the libs: “Cumulus, for some stupid reason, thought it would be a really good idea to do a vaccine mandate. Why they would do that, I have no idea,” Bongino claimed. Noting that some at Cumulus had been fired or “moved into different positions” for refusing to go along with the mandate, Bongino declared, “I'm kind of done with that. Yeah, I'm not going to play along with that.” He then invited those who have been terminated to come on his show.

