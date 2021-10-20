Diplomat Of The Day

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

And now, to follow-up on our irresponsible speculation yesterday, we look into Hair Füror’s testimony under oath: “The President was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself,” [Benjamin Dictor, attorney for the men who filed the 2015 lawsuit] said. Sweet Jeebus, that man is a diplomat! I would have mentioned howling at the moon, or eyes spinning in different directions, or at least the different voices shouting inside of Hair Füror’s pumpkin. Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors. “He can’t answer a question directly with a truthful, honest answer. He’s evasive, he’s combative, he’s dismissive, he’s insulting,” former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says about former Pres. Trump’s prior history of answering questions during a deposition. https://t.co/cBFBoHnqCZ

